Dubai (Union)

The Uruguayan Michel Araujo midfielder, Fluminense midfielder, is preparing to come to Dubai and join Al Wasl, in the coming period, after he bade farewell to his teammates and went to his country to spend his vacation, before heading to the Emirates, and he meets his former coach Oder Hillman, coach of the “Emperor”, who played under Driving him in 2020, before the trainer assumed the task of leading the “cheetahs”.

Araujo, 24, sent a message of thanks to Fluminense fans and to the club’s management, confirming in statements to the Brazilian website Truecaller that he will return to the club in 2022, after his loan to his new team ends.

The site «Travisvier Market» published the price of the player, which is estimated at one million and 400 thousand euros, and Araujo accompanies his family to live with him in Dubai.

He said: I played a positive season with my team, during which I was able to play almost all of the matches, beginning in the Brazilian championship, which is the most important in the country, and I felt very confident during that period, and very attached to my team, whether in the way of playing, or connecting with the fans, and I feel grateful. I will return again next year to continue playing at Fluminense, and next season will definitely be better for me when I play with my new team, an experience that makes me come back here technically and physically.