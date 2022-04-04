Ronald Araujo is the protagonist of one of the stories to follow within FC Barcelona this season. The center-back ends his contract at the end of next year and has rejected the proposals that the club has put on the table to date. For Barcelona he is a key part of the project and Araujo assures that he wants to stay at the club.
Yesterday, the Camp Nou witnessed the victory of Barcelona against Sevilla thanks to Pedri’s goal, a victory that served to snatch second place in the standings from the Nervionenses and thus place them 12 points behind Real Madrid with one game still to play. At the end of the game, Ronald Araujo made some statements that make his position clear regarding the renewal and give hope to the Barça fan. Araujo commented: “I am very happy to be here and happy because people always support me.”
In addition, he says he wants to stay for many years and is optimistic about the status of his renewal: “I am optimistic about the renewal of my contract. I want to resolve it quickly to stay for many years. I am happy here with the love of the fans.”
Despite the reassuring words of the Uruguayan central defender, he also made it clear that it is the club’s turn to resolve the situation and leave this renewal behind as soon as possible: “We are working on it, there are meetings the following week and hopefully everything will be resolved,” he said. the player.
