Under normal conditions, Ronald Araújo would be out for about three weeks and would not return until early March. But the situation is anything but normal in Barcelona, with a decimated squad of injured players, especially on the defensive line. Hence, the Uruguayan central defender is willing to take a step forward. and infiltrate the left ankle on Monday to play against PSG in the Champions League first leg.

As AS reported, the player has a grade two sprain in the anterior syndesmosis of the left ankle. A lesion of this extent allows little room for maneuver if there is no infiltration in the middle. In ankle injuries, tolerance to pain is very important and Araújo has proven to be more than enough in this regard. We must not forget that he played injured this season in the match against Juventus in Turin, having to be substituted at half-time.

If Araújo has highlighted something, apart from his enormous quality, it is having an impressive capacity for recovery. He was just over 24 hours off after suffering an overload on his hamstrings this course.

Ronald Koeman was the first to recognize that Araújo is not ruled out for the first leg of PSG, while from ‘Mundo Deportivo’ they pointed out that the player was willing to infiltrate.

The Uruguayan central defender’s plans are to rejoin the group next Monday, infiltrate in the afternoon and wait for the sensations when he gets up on Tuesday morning and especially in the activation session on the same day of the game.. Knowing Araújo’s capacity for suffering and his tolerance for pain threshold, Koeman can breathe a sigh of relief.