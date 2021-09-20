Ronald Araujo saves Koeman. After the 3-0 suffered at the home stadium in the Champions League by Bayern Munich, Barcelona risked suffering their first defeat against Robert Moreno’s Granada, but the 22-year-old’s gored in the 90th minute limits the damage and ends at the Camp Nou 1-1. Will it be enough to secure the much-discussed coach? Difficult, the limits of the team, too often devoid of identity, were still evident.

The game opens with Duarte’s header which in the second minute brings his team surprisingly ahead. At 12 ‘Granada almost doubled with Molina, while Barça’s reaction was slow to arrive. Only Sergi Roberto tries on 18 ‘with a powerful shot from a standstill, but the ball crashes into the crossbar. At 43 ‘ter Stegen intervenes great on Monchu, then – at 45’ and 56 ‘- it is Araujo to go close to equal head, but goalkeeper Luis Maximiano is ready. At 80 ‘the hosts have a sensational opportunity with Luuk de Jong who shoots up a stone’s throw from the goal, a sign that even luck no longer seems to live here. Koeman sent Piqué into the attacking version for a tense final. At 87 ‘Araujo dives after an alleged contact with German, yellow rains, one is also taken by Koeman. But the siege continues and in the 90 ‘on a cross from Gabi, the usual Araujo – defender but certainly the most dangerous of his – horns and surpasses Luis Maximiano finding the final goal 1-1.