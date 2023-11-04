Barça found a gold mine this Sunday at the Reale Arena. The team coached by The Uruguayan’s goal takes the Blaugranas out of the slump and returns them to the path of victory after the defeat in the classic against Real Madrid.

At full speed. This is how the game began for Barcelona, ​​who, as happened against Granada, were surprised as soon as they stepped onto the field. And Xavi had an eleven similar to that of the classic, with the entry of Koundé and Lewandowski, but on this occasion the bet did not go well at the beginning. It was like this because Real Sociedad came out much more involved, with one more march to win the duels and with an idea of ​​the game as clear as the message from its coach, Imanol, usually is. The locals pressed high, suffocated Barça and in just three minutes they had the culés in water up to their necks, a feeling they were not going to get rid of throughout the first half. Ter Stegen saved the day with miraculous saves against Barrenetxea and Oyarzabal right at the start, while Mikel Merino narrowly missed a corner kick when the Reale Arena was already scoring the first.

It was an overwhelming start for the locals and one with many doubts for a Barça that started nervously and accumulated inaccuracies that emboldened an unleashed Real Sociedad. The midfield composed of Gavi, Gündogan and Fermín was unable to retain the ball and lower the pulse of the match and that generated a bullfight in which the Barrenetxea, Kubo, Oyarzabal and company ran wild. Xavi’s concern was increasing as the decibels in the stands increased and the chances followed one after another. Ter Stegen, the best culé by far, appeared again against Kubo and Aihen with two worthwhile interventions before the break and was largely responsible for Barça emerging alive from a first act in which he did not test Remiro and in the one in which Real deserved to leave with an advantage on the scoreboard.

Real society Remiro; Traoré (Aritz Elustondo, min. 63), Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen; Brais, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal (Carlos Fernández, min. 83), Barrenetxea (Cho, min. 79). 0 – 1 Barcelona Ter Stegen Koundé, Araujo, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Fermín (Ferran Torres, min. 57), Gündogan, Gavi; Cancelo (Raphinha, min. 69), Lewandowski (Pedri, min. 57) and Joao Félix (Lamine Yamal, min. 69). Goals

min.94, Araujo.

Referee

Javier Alberola Rojas (La Mancha Committee). He cautioned Joao Félix, Brais Méndez, Iñigo Martínez, Zubeldia, Zubimendi and Gavi

Incidents

Match played at the Reale Arena before 37,555 spectators.

After the restart, Barça finally managed to lower the revs to the clash. The culés managed to overcome the rival pressure and catch air with the ball against a Real team that was forced to change the script. Xavi also took advantage of the new scenario to reconfigure his eleven with the return of Pedri and the entry of Ferran Torres for a Lewandowski who was unprecedented throughout the match. The changes should have been a breeze for the culés, but they were for a Real team that resumed the siege and once again raised a stand that was preparing for a final stretch that was going to arrive with its swords held high.

Xavi saw the challenge and brought on Lamine Yamal and Raphinha with the aim of participating in the exchange of blows that was assumed from then on. They were changes that, however, did not modify the game plan. Real commanded, subdued Barça and continued to arrive constantly thanks to the freshness of Kubo, a continuous threat, and the players who appeared from the second line. It was the last cartridge for the Barça team who arrived fresher in the final minutes of the match and went on the attack with everything they had. They settled in the opposite field, improved circulation and began, after more than eighty minutes, to generate the first chances. Remiro prevented Gavi’s goal in a one-on-one, but he could do little when Gündogan’s pinpoint cross found Araujo’s head to open the scoring and get Barça out of the block.