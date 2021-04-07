Ronald Araújo could be the great novelty in the eleven that Ronald Koeman presents this Saturday in Valdebebas. The Uruguayan center-back, who has three games as a substitute, has all the numbers to accompany Clement Lenglet in the central axis of the defense, being the sacrificed Óscar Mingueza, which has offered a very high performance, especially since the Dutch coach changed the pattern and opted for a three-center line back.

The name of Araújo has also won integers after the confirmation of the problems in the recovery of Gerard Piqué, that everything points will not arrive for the Classic and will have to wait at least one more week to reappear. The Catalan center-back is running out of his last options to play against Real Madrid on April 10: this Wednesday he went to the Ciutat Esportiva, despite the team having a holiday, and on Thursday he will hold a final test with the group to test the real state of his right knee, which to this day continues to prevent him from performing one hundred percent.

With this outlook on the horizon, the technicians have opened the portfolio of Ronald Araújo to reinforce the defensive axis, either for a traditional line of four defenders or with the three centrals that he has been using in recent games. Of the Uruguayan central defender they value his forcefulness, speed, leadership capacity and power in the aerial game, four basic resources to face against forwards such as Benzema or Vinicius. Araújo’s great flaw is that he lacks more fluidity when it comes to getting the ball and greater judgment when making decisions, something in any case normal for a player with only 22 years.

It should be remembered that Araújo was indisputable in Koeman’s eleven until he injured his left ankle on February 7 against Betis (2-3): he accumulated a total of 19 games until the injury. Then he reappeared three weeks later, against Sevilla (0-2) in LaLiga, with the misfortune that he barely lasted fifteen minutes on the field, having to start again from scratch in his recovery.

Now Koeman has been much more cautious on his return to the pitch, avoiding the rush. Since he was discharged on March 15, he has participated an average of almost half an hour in all the games: Huesca (27 minutes), Real Sociedad (23 minutes) and Valladolid (27 minutes).

Few more novelties are expected from the eleven that Koeman puts on the field this Saturday at the Di Stefano stadium. At least in terms of names, since not so much in the drawing: It is not ruled out that he recovers the usual defense of four to the detriment of the three centrals.