Barça’s Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo received the medical discharge this Tuesday to face Borussia Dortmund (9:00 p.m. CET on Wednesday), after an injury and subsequent surgery that lasted five months.

Araujo was injured in a match with his national team in the Copa América and underwent surgery at the end of July for a hamstring tendon injury in Turku (Finland), at the hands of surgeon Lasse Lempainen, who had already operated on several people in the past. Barcelona players.

Marc-André ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Ansu Fati remain sidelined

The summoned list is made up of Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Iñigo Martínez, Gavi, Ferran, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Iñaki Peña, Pablo Torre, Fermín López, Marc Casadó, Pau Víctor, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo , F. de Jong, Jules Koundé, Eric Garcia, Szczesny, Astralaga, Héctor Fort and Gerard Martín.

