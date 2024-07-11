Several Uruguayan players, including Darwin Núñez (Liverpool striker), José María Giménez (Atletico Madrid centre-back) and Ronald Araújo (Barcelona defender), jumped into the stands to fight with Colombian fans after the Copa América semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia had finished early this morning. At the end of the 90 minutes there was a brawl between players from the national teams, which was repeated in the stands between fans of the two countries. Núñez, Araújo, Giménez and other players from the Uruguay national team jumped into the stands to get involved in the fight between fans while objects and liquids rained down on them. The brawl lasted several minutes while the efforts of the police were useless to separate those involved.

According to Giménez, captain of the Uruguayan national team, the Celeste players jumped into the stands and got involved in a fight with Colombian fans to defend their families, “who were in danger.” “We had to go into the stands to get our loved ones out, with little babies and newborns. It was a disaster. There wasn’t a single policeman, they fell after half an hour. It was a disaster and we were there defending our own people,” said Giménez in a televised statement after the conclusion of the Copa América semi-final in which Colombia defeated Uruguay 0-1.

In the images posted on social media, Darwin Núñez can be seen with his fists raised. The Liverpool striker was punched in the face by a Colombian fan. The Atlético de Madrid defender explained that they were trying to protect the relatives who had come to see the match. “I hope that those who are organizing this are a little more careful with the families, with the people and with the surroundings of the stadiums, because this is a disaster, because the same thing happens at every match,” he said.

The match was played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North America. The United States, in addition to hosting the Copa America, will also host next year’s Club World Cup and is one of three countries — along with Mexico and Canada — in charge of organizing the World Cup for national teams in 2026.

“Our families are suffering because of those who take all the shots of alcohol, who don’t know how to drink, who behave like children who have no idea. I hope they are careful and it doesn’t happen again, because this is a disaster,” added Giménez, visibly upset.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa has said that the fights involving his players were “truly regrettable” incidents. Bielsa said in a press conference that he did not see the incidents in the stands because he went to the locker room when the brawl between players in the middle of the field ended. “When I saw that it had been resolved, I went to the locker room,” said Bielsa, who also explained that he thought the players who went to the stands “were thanking the Uruguayan public for their support.” “But then I found out that there were other types of difficulties that were truly regrettable,” he added.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) “strongly condemned” in a statement “the acts of violence in football,” although it avoided referring directly to the fight between Uruguayan players and Colombian fans after the Copa America semi-final between the two teams. “There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field,” said Conmebol in a statement.

