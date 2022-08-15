FC Barcelona made its debut and league start with the Ray Vallecano and even though there was no winner, there were some moves to analyze regarding Barça and specifically Ronald Araújo at right back.
It is no secret to anyone that FC Barcelona has a serious urgency in terms of the position of the right back and that is because since Dani Alves, many names have passed that have not generated an impact on the game at a higher level, for example players like douglas, Nelson Semedo, Alex Vidal, Moussa Wague, Emerson, Sergio Robert Y Sergio Dest. These last two make current life in the Blaugrana club.
FC Barcelona is in a complex situation in terms of finding an ideal right back, who can moderately meet the demands of the role. The full-backs in Xavi’s system are very important since, as it is a team that always seeks to be in possession, the full-backs, depending on the context, attack inside or outside, giving them oxygen.
A couple of full-backs had Barça word of mouth to sign as they were Mazraoui Y César Azpilicueta but they ended up opting for the other options finally, for salary reasons. Even having options like Sergiño Dest and Sergi Roberto, Xavi is not convinced and ends up applying endogenous formulas such as assigning the function of a right back to a central defender like Ronald Araújo.
The Uruguayan has proven to be an option for Xavi. The last Clásico against Real Madrid for league duties, Barça crushed the best real Madrid using the central Uruguayan as a right-back, seeking to cover all the attacks of Vinicius Jr. and progressions of the equipment by that sector and gave a positive result. Despite seeming like a very good option, it is wasting the total capacity of a great central defender like Ronald Araújo on the wing, where much more is required in attack than in defense.
Barça has to look for a player who can better understand himself as a right back and use Ronald Araújo in his natural position where he exploits with flying colors, almost 100% of the time.
#Araújo #option #Barcelona
Leave a Reply