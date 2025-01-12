Iñigo’s injury caused Araújo to enter. Something that meant that Cubarsí switched to the left so that the Uruguayan could play in his good profile (right). And he completed a remarkable game: three clearances, two defensive blocks and 20 of 22 in passing. But not only was Flick good in the game plan, but also in the changes. Firstly, because he was quick to take advantage of the moment of expulsion to also intervene tactically, and then, because his decision to move to a 4-4-1 with Raphinha on the right (Ferran later) and Olmo on the left was key to overcoming numerical inferiority with great comfort.