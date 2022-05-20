The days go by and less and less is missing for Barcelona to officially announce its new additions. It is no secret to anyone that season after season, in any sporting project, there is a plan to reinforce all the lines that make up a team and this Barça of Xavi will not be the exception.
Despite the problems in terms of salary margin, the Barça team has no intention of leaving without renewing and strengthening a position as important as that of the defenders. In the past there were contracts that promisedbut they ended up being a total failure not only because of poor performance, but also because of their high cost of hiring and salary.
Taking into account the rumors about the possible casualties that Xavi has in mind (Umtiti, Lenglet and Mingueza), FC Barcelona has an interesting list of central defenders on its radar to armor that sector: Koulibaly, Koundé, De Ligt, Laporte, etc. However, even when these names are in the culé orbit, some operations seem unlikely to be carried out for economic reasons.
The one from Tarrasa seems to only have Piqué, Ronald Araújo and Eric García. Although they have been very useful and a solution, the low number of troops takes its toll (injuries, accumulation of games, etc.) and this is known by the coaching staff.
The Charrúa and the Danish; the duo of central defenders who are aiming for the next season
Andreas Christensen for now is the only player whose name has come out as Barça’s next signing in the defensive back. In the absence of the official announcement, the Danish central defender seems to be the man who would accompany Ronald Araújo in the central duo for the next course until a new name is confirmed.
Two central defenders with a lot of dynamism, intelligence and defensive rigidity. These are some of his various qualities that will surely captivate Xavi and the staff.
Barça needs to have guarantees not only in terms of the number of goals scored but also in those goals that can be avoided by using assets and defensive resources. Ronald Araújo and Christensen, are the ones called and chosen for the moment, to become the defensive protagonists for the next season.
