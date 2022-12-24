Carandiru

Convictions for the Carandiru massacre can no longer be reviewed in court and the police’s defense seeks to reduce the size of the sentences.

The 4th Chamber of Criminal Law of the TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) began judging on November 22 the defense appeals of the police officers convicted in the case. The judge of 2nd instance Edison Aparecido Brandão requested a review of the case (more time for analysis). The trial is expected to resume at the end of January 2023.

Of those convicted, 5 have died over the 30 years since the case.

The TJ-SP had annulled the convictions at the end of 2018 because it understood that the decision had been given contrary to what the evidence contained in the process.

In August 2021, the 5th Panel of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) had confirmed the decision of Minister Joel Ilan Paciornik, in June, to reinstate the convictions of police officers.

In August of this year, Minister Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), had denied an appeal by the defense and upheld the conviction of the police officers. The process at the Supreme Court ended (when the decision becomes final and there are no more appeals) on November 16. From then on, the TJ-SP was able to resume the trial of the defense’s appeals on the amount of penalties.

The Carandiru massacre was a police operation after a prisoner rebellion in Pavilion 9 of the House of Detention, in the Carandiru Penitentiary Complex.

Pardon

Bolsonaro granted a Christmas pardon in all the years of his government in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The benefit can only be offered by presidential decree to Brazilians or foreigners. It can be full or partial, when the sentence to be served is reduced – this is the so-called “commutation” of the sentence.

This year’s decree grants pardon to public agents that make up the national public security system. Federal police, civil police, military police, firefighters, among others who, in the exercise of their functions or as a result of them, have committed unintentional crimes are benefited.

The measure also includes members of the Armed Forces who acted in GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) operations and were convicted of crimes in cases of culpable excess.

Pardon of sentence is also applied to convicts who, after committing the crime, have been affected by paraplegia, quadriplegia or blindness; have a permanent serious illness that imposes severe limitations; or who are seriously ill, in the terminal stage.

🇧🇷Pardon is also granted to persons over 70 years of age sentenced to deprivation of liberty, who have served at least 1/3 of the sentence, and to persons convicted in general for a crime whose maximum sentence of deprivation of liberty in abstract does not be more than 5 years”, informed the General Secretariat of the Presidency, in a note.

The possibility of pardon is foreseen in the Federal Constitution and in the Penal Execution Law🇧🇷 Serious crimes are excluded from the pardon, such as, for example, heinous crimes, torture, related to criminal organizations, terrorism, drug trafficking, pedophilia and corruption.

Convicted persons who have committed serious disciplinary infractions are also not included in the decree.