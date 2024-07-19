Chihuahua, Chih.- The victims of Aras Business Group will request the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) that the assets that are legally recovered in favor of Armando G., the company’s former CEO, be assigned to the trust for the reparation of damages to those defrauded. According to Felipe Acosta, one of the victims’ legal representatives, they have filed 150 complaints against former Aras advisors, since they acquired assets with illegal proceeds.

The creator and former owner of the Aras financial company, for whose capture there is a reward of five million pesos offered by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and with a company that faces almost five thousand complaints for fraud, was defrauded in the United States with the purchase of a house worth two and a half million dollars.

According to a complaint filed in Mexico City with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the alleged fraudster sold a property in El Paso, Texas, to Gutiérrez Rosas, who paid the money for the property but did not complete the change of ownership.

In this regard, the legal representative of Aras’ victims indicated that the money recovered from this alleged crime must be given to the victims of the company created by Armando G., since it comes from an illicit source.

Protest against slowness in process

Yesterday, a caravan of people defrauded by Aras Business Group arrived in the city centre, where its members blocked traffic on Aldama Street, in front of the Government Palace.

They indicated that the demonstration was to demand that the federal courts resolve the injunctions that prevent compliance with the ruling against the company issued since December.

They mentioned that the request is also that appraisals be made of the assets that are insured, since there is no precise information on the status of the assets and the amount they represent.

They explained that the assets have been devalued over time. Felipe Acosta, legal representative of a group of defrauded people, pointed out that there are interests to stop the judicial proceedings by third parties who file legal appeals.

He concluded that the delay has already cost lives, as there are cases of four people who died waiting for a resolution.