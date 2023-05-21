Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

5/20/2023 – 5:15 pm

Share



The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, defined the rules to release a new benefit that can increase the salary of members of the Public Ministry of the Union (MPU) by R$ 11,000 – extrapolating the remuneration ceiling of the Judiciary defined by the salary of the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who today receive R$ 41.6 thousand a month.

As revealed the Estadão, attorneys will be compensated for the so-called “accumulation of procedural, procedural or administrative collections”, even when they are on vacation, leave or recess and away to work in class associations. For every three days worked, they will get one day off, which can be converted into compensation. A federal prosecutor has a salary of R$ 33.7 thousand.

The pendant was created in a resolution of the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and approved in a lightning vote in December. The implementation was regulated in a publication in the Official Journal of the Union this Friday, 19. The text takes effect from January 1, 2023 – that is, attorneys can retroactively request the benefit from the beginning of the year. Leave days can reach 10 per month, and there are several possibilities to claim days off. Listed as accumulation of functions are participation in councils, work groups and committees, as well as boards of class associations – a kind of union of attorneys, destined to defend the corporate interests of the career. Members of these careers already have 60 days of vacation a year.

Last week, the Estadão showed that prosecutors had gained a new privilege. Aras published an ordinance that opens a loophole for members of all branches of the MPU to use official cars to travel anywhere, and not just from work to home, as provided for in the previous rule. The PGR even has official car washers available, at a monthly cost of R$ 878,000.

Aras’ tenure at the PGR has been marked by the granting of benefits to the attorneys’ class to raise internal support. The attorney general arrived at the post without running for elections of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR), which draws up a triple list of recommendations to the President of the Republic. The decision to ignore the triple stripe was made by then-President Jair Bolsonaro.

To get around the situation, Aras approved changes that guaranteed benefits and even temporary and retroactive increases to prosecutors, as when he released the payment of trinkets that increased the salaries of his peers by up to R$ 400 thousand. In December 2021, the attorney general’s authorization for the payment of compensation generated this ‘extra’ amount in the category’s paychecks. At the time, the benefits of the PGR to please his colleagues cost at least R$ 79 million to the Public Ministry coffers, according to data from the Transparency Portal.

O Estadão approached the Attorney General’s Office to deal with the new rules, but there was no response until the publication of this report.























