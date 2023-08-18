President met with PGR at the request of Jaques Wagner, with whom Aras has a good relationship

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Thursday (17.Aug.2023) with the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. The meeting held at the Planalto Palace was a direct request from Jaques Wagner (PT-BA). The senator has a good relationship with Aras, who is also from Bahia. The mandate of the PGR ends on September 26. Lula has not yet revealed his choice, but Aras’ campaign for his reappointment has gained momentum.