Lula must define a replacement for the MP command in the coming days; Gonet Branco and Antonio Bigonha are the favorites

The mandate of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, expires this Tuesday (September 26, 2023) after 4 years at the head of the body and will be the responsibility of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) the choice of the substitute.

Aras took office on September 26, 2019, as recommended by the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), being reappointed for another 2 years by the former Chief Executive.

On Monday (September 25), the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said that Lula is in no rush to appoint Aras’ replacement. Until then, the vice-president of the CSMPF (Superior Council of the Federal Public Ministry), Elizeta Ramos, will assume the role on an interim basis.

In March, the president said he should not follow the triple list drawn up by the ANPR (National Association of Public Prosecutors), just as Bolsonaro did. Despite not having indicated the name that will succeed Aras, the PT member probes 2 names: deputy attorneys Paulo Gonet Branco and Antonio Bigonha. Here are the profiles of those listed:

Paulo Gonet Branco – he is 62 years old and has a doctorate in law, state and Constitution from UNB (University of Brasília). He is the founder, together with minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Brasiliense Institute of Public Law, currently IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research), in Brasília. He currently holds the position of deputy electoral attorney general and was responsible for the body’s opinion in favor of Jair Bolsonaro’s ineligibility. The deputy attorney’s name received support from Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes for the position;

Antonio Carlos Bigonha – the 58-year-old Minas Gerais graduate in law from UNB (Federal University of Brasília). He joined the MPF in 1992 and currently holds the position of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic. He has gained support from government members in recent days.

Aras openly campaigned for reappointment. In recent months, he used his social networks to share praise made by members of the Judiciary for his mandate as head of the PGR. Some of them highlight their role in ending Lava Jato. The name of prosecutor, however, faced resistance in the government. It was considered “omitted” by PT members and allies during the Bolsonaro government.

Members of civil society and even politicians allied with the current government have criticized Aras’ conduct in recent years since he was appointed to the PGR by the former president, in September 2019, and subsequently reappointed to the position in 2021.

The interpretation that the PGR failed to investigate possible crimes by the Bolsonaro government during the pandemic intensified after the extremist acts of January 8 and the federal mission that declared a public emergency in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima.

ARAS MANAGEMENT

In 4 years of management at the head of the MP, Aras managed to negotiate around R$3.2 billion in 37 award-winning collaboration agreements. According to the report, the PGR managed to recover around R$1.1 billion since September 2019. Of these, 16 were filed with the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and 21 in STJ (Superior Justice Tribunal).

The PGR received around R$5.1 billion in fines in execution of sentences from September 2019 to August 2023. Another point highlighted in the balance sheet is the reduction in the body’s collection. At the STF, the number of cases went from 1,651 to 368. Around 126 thousand opinions were sent to cases being processed at the Court.

According to the report, Aras was the PGR that presented the largest number of Direct Actions of Unconstitutionality in the Court since 2001. There were 425 proposals, 208 of which were judged valid – out of a total of 272 judgments. The rate of favorable decisions in the STF was 76%.

Here are other highlights from the balance sheet:

1,480 complaints filed with the STF and STJ, of which 1,409 are about January 8th;

222 investigations opened, 154 of which at the STJ;

3,850 cases related to covid;

45,881 manifestations at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court);

1,058 demonstrations in cases of general repercussion; It is

27 Gaeco units (Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime) installed.

The data is part of a balance released on September 21st by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 15 MB).

The body also published a legal summary of Aras, with statements and data from the PGR in various areas of activity. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 5 MB).