Protesters have been on the streets since October 30 and are calling for the annulment of the 2022 election result

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, will hold a meeting with the crisis office of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) on Monday (21.Nov.2022) to discuss the demonstrations against the result of the election and which call for intervention of the Army.

The information was confirmed by the Power360 with the assistance of the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) this Sunday (20.Nov).

Protesters have been in the streets since October 30, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was declared defeated.

Through social media, participants in the protests scheduled acts across the country. Camps were set up in front of Armed Forces barracks. They are calling for the annulment of the presidential election.

Additionally, Bolsonaro supporters paralyzed roads across Brazil. Although the number of blocks has dropped in the last 15 days, the PRF (Federal Highway Police) recorded 9 blocks and 20 interdictions (when the flow is partially interrupted) on the country’s highways on Saturday (19.nov).

Most blockages were registered in Mato Grosso (6). Other states that also had total obstructions were Pará (2) and Paraná (1).

See images of blockages (3min43s):