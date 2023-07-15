Estadão Contenti

While trying to be reappointed for a third term, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, increased his influence in the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) and in the National Council of Justice (CNJ). Keeping Aras in office is articulated by the leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) – the idea is also defended by PT members close to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Because they are bodies capable of controlling and punishing members of the Public Ministry and the Judiciary, the CNMP and the CNJ are always of interest to politicians. There is even more interest now because the bodies opened two unprecedented investigations into all investigations and procedures carried out in Operation Lava Jato in Curitiba, Porto Alegre and Rio. Aras was contacted, but did not appear.

The investigation into Lava Jato at the CNJ was also boosted last month with the sharing of messages exchanged by prosecutors and obtained by hacker Walter Delgatti, arrested in Operation Spoofing. Politicians see these CNMP and CNJ investigations as opportunities to “clean up the biography”.

renewal

In this scenario, Aras was able to articulate in the CNMP the approval of councilors sympathetic to his positions. The group was approved in the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) on Saturday last Tuesday. If they pass the plenary of the House, they will be reappointed to new terms of two years, as of December 14: Ângelo Fabiano Farias (from the Labor Public Ministry), Jaime Cassio Miranda (from the Military Public Ministry), Paulo Cezar dos Passos (from the Public Ministry of Mato Grosso do Sul) and Antônio Edílio Magalhães (from the Federal Public Ministry). Also advancing in the CCJ was the renewal of the mandate of Moacyr Rey Filho (from the Public Ministry of the Federal District), starting on September 13th.

In addition to these five advisers, Aras also managed to get approval from the CCJ for two new advisers from his arc of alliances in the state Public Ministries. They are: Fernando Comin (from the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina) and Ivana Cei (from the Public Ministry of Amapá).

In four years of his term as Attorney General of the Republic and, consequently, as president of the CNMP, Aras made it possible to punish Lava Jato prosecutors in Curitiba, such as Deltan Dallagnol and Diogo Castor de Mattos. He also obtained the dismissal penalty, later converted into a 30-day suspension, of the coordinator of the operation in Rio, Eduardo El-Hage.

Ally

On another front, Aras managed to bring forward the appointment to a new term at the CNJ of prosecutor João Paulo Shoucair, from the Public Ministry of Bahia, his former ally and former adviser in important criminal investigations such as the Faroeste Operation.

Shoucair’s term on the council would only expire on June 20, 2024, as he took office in June 2022. Jurists assess that this early appointment violates the CNJ’s internal regulations, which require that nominations be made within 60 days of the end of the term. mandate of each director, and only after a summons by the president of the CNJ.

With the help of the National Council of Attorneys General of the Public Prosecution Service (CNPG), Aras acted to organize an early election in which Shoucair was the most voted for the vacancy reserved for State Public Prosecutors in the CNJ. With the election, Aras nominated Shoucair for a new term, valid between June 21, 2024 and June 20, 2026. He also passed the Senate CCJ on Tuesday.

The reappointment of Shoucair ahead of time caused discomfort among members of the State Public Prosecutor’s Office, who considered Aras’ request for the state attorneys general to indicate names to form the triple list that undergoes analysis by the head of the Public ministry. Shoucair was the most voted on the list, but it caused strangeness in the category the fact that Aras made his nomination to the Senate just two hours after the end of the voting, and the regulation of the election organized by the National Council of Attorneys General foresees five days for the most voted competitors forward their resumes for analysis.

List

In addition to Aras, four other names are in the running for the appointment of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to head the Public Ministry. The category defined a triple list and is organizing itself to present it to Lula, in a meeting that does not yet have a date to take place, according to the Presidency’s Communication Secretariat. The president, however, is not obliged to choose a name from among those voted by the peers of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Indications, including, are that he will not follow the triple list of the class. In March of this year, Lula declared during an interview that the choice will be personal. Last Monday, leader Jaques Wagner stated that “there is no list for the PGR, the decision is President Lula’s”.

He also praised Aras, signaling that there is a possibility of reappointment to the position. “He rendered an important service to Brazil”, said the senator. The day before, on Sunday, the attorney general went to social media to say that he acted to “disrupt the foundations of lavajatismo”.

The flirtation between Aras and the government, however, did not start this week. During the judgment of the declaratory action of unconstitutionality of the Law of State-Owned Companies, the attorney general changed his position to defend that members of political parties can assume positions of leadership in public companies – which serves an interest of the government.

The Constitution sets as criteria to occupy the highest chair of the Federal Public Ministry only the minimum age of 35 years and entry into the career. Once both requirements are fulfilled, the president can choose any member of the MPF for the position.

The triple list, traditionally organized by the National Association of Public Prosecutors (ANPR), is a claim by the category, which sees in it a fairer path.























