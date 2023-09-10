Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 7:22

The Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras criticized this Saturday, 9th, the statement made by Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, closed by the Federal Police and approved by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Leaving the head of the Federal Public Ministry, Aras compared the collaboration agreement of the former presidential assistant to the pacts that were negotiated during Operation Lava Jato with Antonio Palocci (former minister in the Lula and Dilma governments) and Sérgio Cabral (former governor of Rio de Janeiro). “The PGR does not accept allegations made by the Federal Police”, he indicated.

The Attorney General’s Office gave an opinion against Cid’s plea bargain, accepted by the Federal Police. The lieutenant colonel went to the Federal Supreme Court this Wednesday, 6, to confirm his intention to collaborate with the investigators of the digital militia investigation – to which the main investigations targeting former president Jair Bolsonaro are linked. According to Aras, the demonstration in this case ‘only demands that the law be complied with’.

According to the law on criminal organizations, which deals with the possibility of entering into a plea bargain, negotiations for the formalization of the agreement can take place between the police chief, the person under investigation and the defender, with the Public Prosecutor’s Office or between the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the person being investigated or accused and their defender’. Therefore, there is no impediment for the PF to negotiate the pact with Cid directly.

Also according to the standard, an employee ‘must narrate all the illegal facts for which he participated and which are directly related to the facts investigated’. As shown by Estadão, the former aide-de-camp is a central figure in the investigations that look into attacks on electronic voting machines, coup acts, fraud on the former chief executive’s vaccination card and the alleged scheme for selling jewelry and gifts delivered to Bolsonaro.

All investigations are linked to or within the scope of the digital militia investigation, in which Cid’s accusation was approved. Thus, the former adjutant’s statements may be used in all related investigations.

The former aide-de-camp left prison this Saturday, the 9th, after minister Alexandre de Moraes granted him provisional release. He will have to comply with a series of precautionary measures, such as the use of an electronic ankle bracelet, a ban on leaving the country, a ban on the use of social networks and removal from Army duties. The STF judge understood that maintaining the preventive detention of Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp is not necessary, considering the ‘closing of numerous investigations by the Federal Police and the hearing of the person being investigated, three times’.