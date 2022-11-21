The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, held a meeting this Monday morning (21.Nov.2022) with the crisis office of the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) to address the blockades made by demonstrators who protest against the result of the Presidential elections.

The meeting, which lasted about 2 hours, was attended by deputy attorneys general of the Republic and attorneys from the MPF (Federal Public Prosecution Service) who work in Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Pará and Paraná.

In a statement released by the PGR, Aras said that the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, “assured” that goes “urge” that governors request the action of the National Force.

“Our meeting focused on assessing the most serious issues. With this, the population is aware that the MPF throughout Brazil continues to care for the preservation of the legal order in the democratic environment”said Aras.

According to a report released by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) this Monday morning (Nov. 21), there are 11 interdictions on highways in Mato Grosso and 8 in Rondônia.

Protesters have been in the streets since October 30, when the president’s defeat was declared. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Through social media, participants in the protests scheduled acts across the country. Camps were set up in front of Armed Forces barracks. They are calling for the annulment of the presidential election.

Additionally, Bolsonaro supporters paralyzed roads across Brazil. Although the number of blocks has dropped in the last 15 days, the PRF registered 9 blocks and 20 interdictions (when the flow is partially interrupted) on the country’s highways on Saturday (19.nov).

Most blockages were registered in Mato Grosso (6). Other states that also had total obstructions were Pará (2) and Paraná (1).

