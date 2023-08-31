Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/30/2023 – 23:05

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, chose this Wednesday (30) a new Deputy Attorney General of the Republic. Luiz Augusto Santos Lima will take the place of Lindôra Araújo, removed from the position due to health problems.

Last week, Lindôra was also replaced by deputy prosecutor Humberto Jacques de Medeiros to act in criminal cases pending before the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The changes take place at the end of the term of Augusto Aras, who is due to leave the command of the PGR in September.

In view of the succession, the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR) defined the triple list that will be sent to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for appointment to the position of attorney general. The candidate with the most votes was deputy attorney Luiza Frischeisen, with 526 votes; Mário Bonsaglia was in second place, with 465 votes, followed by José Adonis Callou, who received 407 votes.

Despite the mobilization of prosecutors, there are no signs that President Lula will follow the suggestions of names for succession in the prosecution as he did in his first two governments or indicate Aras for another two years in office.