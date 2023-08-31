The post will be assumed by Luiz Augusto Ramos; Lindôra was removed from her post due to health problems.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, chose on Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) the new Deputy Attorney General of the Republic. Luiz Augusto Santos Lima will take the place of Lindôra Araújo, removed from the position due to health problems.

Last week, Lindôra was also substituted by sub-attorney Humberto Jacques de Medeiros to act in the criminal cases in process in the stf (Federal Court of Justice).

The changes take place at the end of the term of Augusto Aras, who is expected to leave the command of the RMP (Attorney General’s Office) in September.

In the face of succession, the ANPR (National Association of Public Prosecutors) defined the triple list that will be sent to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for appointment to the post of attorney general.

The candidate with the most votes was deputy attorney Luiza Frischeisen, with 526 votes; Mário Bonsaglia was in second place, with 465 votes, followed by José Adonis Callou, who received 407 votes.

Despite the mobilization of prosecutors, there is no sign that Lula will follow the suggestions of names for succession in the PGR as he did in his 2 first governments or indicate Aras for another 2 years in office.

With information from Brazil Agency.