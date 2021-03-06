The breath is short, the verb chanted. He says the urgency. “We don’t want to be the next Indian woman, do we? There is no need to specify. The public understands. The next to be killed. Harassed at the age of 9 in her school uniform, Aranya Johar continues. The words jostle but the language is beautiful. “So I wear jeans and high neck tops. I don’t show my cleavage or even the tips of my legs. Don’t think it’s because I want it. If I dress lighter, I don’t just show off. I’m taking a risk. I’m not risking my virginity, I’m risking my life. My hymen seems to be sacred. I have to keep it until the wedding. Otherwise, I’m a whore, a slut and more. “

In theory, these are not words that are spoken, especially not in India. Aranya Johar, yes. She is barely 22 but has been slamming for nine years now. For nearly a decade of speaking out against gender-based violence, media coverage of the gang rape and murder of student Jyoti Singh in the back of a New Delhi bus bombs in the subcontinent. And yet, in India, marital rape is legal. Her aunt will never press charges. In this country, it is considered that a woman is raped every 20 minutes, which is the most dangerous country in the world for the fairer sex.

Because she denounces these crimes, that she finds the strength to make them rhyme in front of a microphone, Aranya Johar receives for her part dumpsters of threats on social networks. “We are girls, women, humans, not a burden,” adds the young woman who has become a phenomenon since her participation in the poetry competition Unerase Poetry in 2017.

Blood tax

Barely 13 years old, she lies about her age with the help of her mother to be able to participate in these performances. A certain idea of ​​emancipation. Perhaps the privilege of the social environment also for those who grow up within the middle class. Today, she feels invested with a mission: to speak for those who must be silent. Her observation post is located in the suburbs of Mumbai, where she studied philosophy and English. Everything destines her for journalism or teaching, but her wildest dreams always bring her back to poetry.

“The first boy who held my hand explained to me that boys did not want to hear about vaginal bleeding,” said Aranya Johar, who is criticized for being late for a date because of the fact. of its rules. The first period is often synonymous with dropping out of school in India when many schools still do not have toilets. Fewer than 12% of Indian women would also have access to sanitary protection. To taboos and misogynistic reflections, she replies that menstruation is “the only blood that flows without violence”. Things are moving, however.

At the end of a long campaign lashing out “the tax on blood”, the government in 2017 renounced the 12% tax on sanitary napkins, which made them a luxury product. Aranya Johar also castigates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, despite a clear desire to make sex education one of his priorities, bans the word sex during classes. There is never any question of sexually transmitted diseases either. A prevention at a discount that makes the young poet scream. To get things done, she no longer hesitates to call a vagina a vagina. By taking the time to pronounce all the syllables this time.