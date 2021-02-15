The former tennis player Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario has joined the Catalan Tennis Federation (FCT) as ambassador of Catalan Tennis, where he will collaborate with the sports area in the player development program.

What’s more, According to the FCT, which is considered the best Spanish tennis player in history, it will also collaborate with the teaching area with the aim of promoting the training of future trainers.

The president of the FCT, Jordi Tamayo, highlighted that the incorporation of Sánchez-Vicario to the project “represents an incalculable added value for Catalan tennis”.

“During her time as a player, she always showed passion, enthusiasm and effort. Life values ​​that should be taken as an example for the young generations of tennis in Catalonia “, Tamayo added.

For its part, Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario wanted to thank the Catalan Tennis Federation for having offered him “a position of such responsibility”.

“I consider it an honor, but also an ambitious challenge, and in the same way as in other stages of my sporting life, I will dedicate all my efforts to achieve success to be expected. For this reason, and from today, without any reservation, I put all my experience and knowledge at the service of the Catalan Tennis Federation “, he concluded.

As a professional tennis player, Sánchez-Vicario, 49, won 4 Grand Slam titles, 5 Federation Cup titles and 4 Olympic medals, among others. And it also became number 1 in the WTA ranking in 1995.