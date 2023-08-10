In blood formArantxa Rus is still in top form. At the end of last month she won her first WTA 250 tournament in Hamburg and she is also rumbling on in Gran Canaria. The first-seeded Russian won 6-2 6-0 against Italian Nuria Brancaccio and is now in the quarter-finals of the ITF tournament in Gran Canaria.

The 32-year-old Russian already booked her fiftieth victory of the year earlier this week, where she ‘only’ achieved 46 victories in the entire previous season. The counter is now at 51. In Maspalomas she broke opponent Brancaccio again and again this morning. The much lower placed Italian therefore had no chance.

This year, the Dutch also won the smaller tournaments in La Bisbal d'Emordà, The Hague, Contrexéville and Anapoima. The Dutch currently occupies 42nd position in the world ranking, her highest ever. Due to her good performance in 2023, Rus has already been directly admitted to the main draw of the US Open. The grand slam tournament in New York starts at the end of August.

