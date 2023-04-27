The Madrid Open of Arantxa Rus is over. The Dutch tennis star went down 6-4, 6-4 against Maria Sakkari, the current number nine in the world.
Rus had qualified for the second round of the WTA tournament in Madrid at the expense of Amanda Anisimova. With that she won against a player who was no less than 61 places higher in the world rankings, but a new stunt against the Greek tennis star was never an option.
The 32-year-old Russian had qualified for the main tournament in the Spanish city through the qualifications. Sakkari was drawn in the first round.
