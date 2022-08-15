Arantxa Rus has lost eight places in the world ranking. The best tennis player in the Netherlands exchanged 77th place for 85th.

The 31-year-old Russian lost in the quarterfinals of an ITF tournament in Gran Canaria last week, where she won two more titles last year. Ten years ago, Rus reached her highest ranking: 61st.

Romanian Simona Halep returned to the global top-10. She rose from fifteenth to sixth place after winning the major WTA tournament in Toronto. She defeated Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, who is now the number 16 in the world, in the final in the Canadian city.

Among the men, Botic van de Zandschulp rose another spot. He is now 24th. Tallon Greek track is 21 places lower and remained 45th. Norwegian Casper Ruud rose two places in the top-10, while Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas gave up two. They are now fifth and seventh respectively. Serbian Novak Djokovic is sixth and Daniil Medvedev from Russia tops the ranking.

Pablo Carreño Busta from Spain, the winner of the Montreal masters tournament, exchanged 23rd for 14th place.