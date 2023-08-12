Arantxa Rus is still in top form. At the end of last month she won her first WTA 250 tournament in Hamburg, but in Gran Canaria the winning streak has stalled in the semifinals. After eight victories in a row, the Spanish Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro, the number 153 in the world, was too strong: 7-6 (7) 6-2. Bouzas Maneiro had also defeated Suzan Lamens in three sets in the quarterfinals.

