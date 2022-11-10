“D’ Mañana” was visited by Arantxa Moriwho released more details about the alleged affair that his partner Eduardo Rimachi had with Giuliana Rengifo. Likewise, he told what would have been the excuses that the politician told him to see the cumbiambera.

Karla Tarazona asked the dancer if Eduardo Rimachi was lying to her to see Giuliana Rengifo and Arantxa Mori replied: “He told me they were political meetings (…) we are sharing. I didn’t even know that meeting existed. Usually, his campaign meetings were late and I was aware of it, that’s why I don’t realize it”. VIDEO: Pan American