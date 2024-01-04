The excitement of the Copa del Rey comes to Aranda de Duero this Saturday, January 6 at 9:30 p.m., when Arandina will face the giant Real Madrid. The expectation is palpable, and fans are eagerly awaiting this confrontation that promises to be epic. Don't miss the live action on La 1 and RTVE Play.
Date: Saturday January 6
Place: Aranda del Duero, Spain
Stadium: Juan Carlos Higuero
Hour: 9:30 p.m. (Spain), 5:30 p.m. (Argentina), 2:30 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Arandina vs Real Madrid on television in Spain?
La 1 and RTVE Play
How can you watch Arandina vs Real Madrid on television in Argentina?
HBO Max
How can you watch Arandina vs Real Madrid on television in Mexico?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Arandina vs Real Madrid on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Luanco Marine
|
3-1D
|
2ndRFEF
|
Rayo Cantabria
|
1-1
|
2ndRFEF
|
Cadiz
|
2-1V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real Aviles
|
2-1D
|
2ndRFEF
|
Real Oviedo Vetusta
|
1-1
|
2ndRFEF
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
4-1V
|
The league
|
Union Berlin
|
2-3V
|
UCL
|
Betis
|
1-1
|
The league
Thibaut Courtois, previously recognized as one of the elite goalkeepers, faces a season without activity due to a knee injury suffered during training before the start of the season. Although Real Madrid have reacted quickly to fill the position, Courtois' possible availability towards the end of the season could mean his return as the undisputed starter. Eder Militao, also affected by a similar injury, is expected to return before the Belgian goalkeeper.
Eduardo Camavinga, a promising midfielder, is in doubt after being injured during training with the French team during the last international break. His presence in the next match is uncertain, leaving his contribution to the Real Madrid project in suspense.
The latest addition to the injured list is David Alaba, who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ligament suffered in the match against Villarreal.
Arandina: Jara, Deiby, Jaime, Bajo, Haji, Otu, Santa, Zazu, Cabral, Atom and Frodo
Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas V, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Fran García; Kroos, Modric, Fede Valverde, Vini jr; Rodrygo, Brahim.
Arandina 0-5 Real Madrid
