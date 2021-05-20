Antonio Aranda (Huétor Vega, 7-10-2000) is one of the goals of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The young pearl of Granada Contract with Granada ends and the greats see a great opportunity to gain the services of one of the most promising players in the Nasrid quarry. Aranda has not yet renovated and the rojiblanco club tries to convince him to continue in his land with the temptation of Barcelona and Real Madrid on the horizon.

Both teams want take him to his subsidiary as a player with a lot of talent and a future that, moreover, would come for free. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have already spoken with the footballer who remains undecided. While, Granada tries to convince the player that his best option is to stay in his homeland, at a club where he will have a better chance of continuing with the first team, with which he already trains on many occasions, and triumph in the entity that saw him born. The positions with the Nasrid club are not far off, but the option of going to one of the greats of the country is a great temptation for the player. His future will be resolved in the coming weeks …

He has already debuted with the first team

Antonio Aranda has already made his first team debut in the Copa del Rey against San Juan. The man from Granada started and played 64 minutes in which he had time to even give an assist. In addition, he has been enrolled in the Europa League, where he was called up three times (PAOK, Napoli and Molde) and has also been on the bench in three league games (Eibar, Elche and Athletic). A fundamental player in Recre Granada, where he is indisputable in the eleven. In addition, he has been an Under-19 international, playing two games.