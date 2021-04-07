To the 25 years (will turn 26 on September 19), Alex Aranburu inaugurated his locker on the World Tour in Sestao: “My greatest success to date.” The Gipuzkoan, lover of animals and nature, follower of the Royal Society and of the ball, He was around a prestigious victory since in the 2019 Vuelta he finished second in two days: behind Arndt in Igualada and surpassed by Gilbert in Bilbao. In this In 2021, in his second season with Astana, he finished sixth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and seventh, as in 2020, at San Remo. Product of the Basque quarry, did cyclocross and ran like stagiaire with Murias in 2015 and in 2016 he made the leap to the professional field. With Caja Rural he competed from 2017 to 2019, and achieved three triumphs: Getxo and stages in Madrid and Burgos.

From lower categories and amateur It has a good background and punch. His contract with the Kazakh team ends in December, but manager Aleksandr Vinokourov loves it as a rider. If it continues its progression, it will become a sought-after piece.. He defines himself as “someone who passes without problem the 20-minute uphill and fast ports in small groups.” With its characteristics, he chooses to inherit the responsibility of the national squad in the classics. In 2020 he was left without making his debut in the Giro d’Italia due to a positive in coronavirus, and perhaps another opportunity will come this course. Although at the moment he focuses on the Basque Country, second 5 ” behind Primoz Roglic: “I don’t want to rule myself out for the general, we’ll see how far my strength will reach me.”