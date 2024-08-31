There are always attempts to build a compact espresso machine that doesn’t need electricity. The reason for this is clear. It should be possible to make good coffee even when there is no power outlet nearby. When camping, for example. Since excellent hand grinders such as those from Comandante are on the market, even the beans could be ground fresh and quickly without electronics. Just preparing the hot water is a hurdle, a camping stove helps. But that’s a lot of equipment for not much coffee.