The Saudi oil company Aramco, the largest in the world in its sector and the third most valuable company globally, has landed in Chile after purchasing 100% of Esmax Distribución SpA, which operates the fuel distributor Petrobras in the country. South American. It is the first foray of the Saudi Arabian firm, which is worth $2.19 billion, into the South American retail market.

The transaction was reported this Friday by the Commission for the Financial Market (CMF), the Chilean body that supervises the securities market in Chile. Esmax was owned by Southern Cross Group, a private equity company focused on Latin America, which controlled the Petrobras stations through the investment fund Ameris Private Equity Fund. Esmax’s presence in Chile includes retail fuel stations, airport operations, fuel distribution terminals and a lubricant blending plant.

The entry of Aramco into the South American country marks the entry of the Saudi giant into the region, with a view to continuing to expand in other countries. In addition, the transaction will allow the oil company to secure sales points for its refined products and unlock new market opportunities for Valvoline brand lubricants, following the acquisition by the Saudi state company of the global products business Valvoline Inc. in February of this year.

“This agreement is another milestone in our strategy to grow Aramco’s presence globally and expand our retail, lubricants and commercial businesses. We are excited about the opportunities it presents, creating synergies with our extensive commercial and manufacturing systems. Additionally, it creates a platform to launch the Aramco brand in both Chile and South America more broadly, unlocking significant potential to capitalize on new markets for our products. Esmax is a well-managed company in Chile with more than 100 years of experience with quality assets and growth potential,” were the words of Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, president of Aramco Downstream. He added: “We are excited to have the outstanding people of Esmax join the Aramco family as we continue to execute our strategy.”

Jaime Besa, partner at Southern Cross Group, said that “Aramco’s entry into Chile reflects the trust that Saudi Arabia places in the country by using it as a spearhead for its South American expansion, also generating an opportunity to promote ties between the two. countries.”

The agreement between Southern Cross and Aramco establishes that the Chilean company will leave in its possession 95 real estate sites where service stations operate, which it will lease to the Saudi company under long-term contracts. In addition, it will maintain the aircraft fuel storage facility located at the Santiago international airport on its property.

In any case, the transaction must still pass the filter of the antitrust authorities in Chile. This was clarified by the general manager of Esmax Distribución SpA, Carlos Larrain Mery, who explained that the sale is “subject to usual conditions for this type of operation, such as obtaining approvals from the relevant free competition authorities, including the National Economic Prosecutor’s Office (FNE)”. The parties involved estimate that this stage could be cleared within the fourth quarter of 2023.

The amounts of the operation have not yet been revealed, but according to information provided by the Chilean newspaper Third In 2022, Southern Cross was looking to raise at least $900 million through the sale of Esmax. The Latin American company had its fuel businesses up for sale since at least June last year through a mandate delivered to Bank of America. In this way, Southern Cross hoped to liquidate one of the businesses that had grown the most in its investment portfolio in recent years, since it purchased Petrobras’ assets in 2016 for $470 million. In 2022, Esmax recorded revenue equivalent to $2.5 billion and a profit of $57.7 million.