Raise your hand who, three years ago, knew what it was Aramco. Perhaps some expert in finance, or in industry. So, in 2019, the entry into Formula 1 as title sponsor alongside the most famous brands of the current world of GPs both in the signage (the term is obsolete, now it is all LED; but only to give an idea) along the circuit, and in the pit lane where it is particularly evident in the video footage from above. This year the leap in level: powerful sponsor and technical partner of Aston Martin.

Today much more is known about the Saudi hydrocarbon brand. It is the number one blow, in terms of economic return, of the current management of the Liberty branded Circus, which has tied it to itself with a very long agreement (no official status, but we are talking about 2031) and with growing numbers and activism. But the last weekend in Jeddah dropped other veils on this company which today represents a bit of a flag of the new course, of the climate of openness that is in fact breathed in a nation, theSaudi Arabiaa, which only for a couple of years has easily granted – even if it does not give it: 140 euros – an entry visa for tourist reasons.

There were over 200 guests invited by Aramco to Jeddah, many of them in close proximity dress code Arab, almost all men in long white dishdasha (or kendara), long ghotra on the shoulders (the classic white-red scarf) and with the flaps crossed behind the head. In addition to them, many Europeans or Americans: expatriates who gravitate to Saudi Arabia in the context of various professions related to the company, also enticed by the high economic remuneration as well as by a tax rate that rarely exceeds 25%. All people who may have lived in Saudi Arabia for several years, but not in Jeddah which is practically a tourist area, the main gateway for pilgrims heading to Mecca. Jeddah has long been considered more independent of Saudi social and religious dictates, it is no coincidence that during the four days of the Grand Prix the voice of the muezzin was never heard, silenced (according to rumors) precisely for the purpose of to de-Islamize the general feeling at least a little for visitors.

All of these Aramco-related expats gravitate to Dahran, the company’s headquarters in the easternmost part of the Arab country. And it is a very particular city: as an architectural style, as a social climate, you can breathe an almost Californian atmosphere, a consequence of the fact that the company – nationalized for many decades – was born from the American hydrocarbon brands, Exxon and Chevron above all. To this imprint is also added a touch of Italy. A phalanx of Italians who had been stranded in Eritrea at the end of the Second World War also contributed to the first oil extraction works, discovered in the Gulf shortly before the middle of the last century. A very direct alternative was proposed to them by the British who were part of the winning world in Africa: to remain in Eritrea as prisoners of some collection camp, who knows for how long and how; or go and reinforce the workforce in the newly formed Saudi Arabia. Where, after its constitution as a state in the 1930s, it was beginning to understand that the destiny, thanks to oil, was to become a world power. Many accepted, and today Dahran and surrounding areas have at least fifteen thousand expatriates, offer social and entertainment activities of a clear European-American style and constitute a free zone, even more tolerant and open.

Of all this, far from the political, religious and social rigors of Riyadh which is the Saudi political and administrative capital, in Dahran Aramco it represents a bit of perhaps the nation’s most interesting training ground for innovation. A nation whose economic income is precisely Aramco to guarantee a very generous share. No surprise, therefore, that after two editions on the very fast city toboggan in Jeddah, we are already thinking about the new circuit that will inherit the Grand Prix, for which the Arab government has a very long-term contract.