LONDON (Reuters) – Two sources said that EIG Global Energy Partners will lead an unnamed consortium, which has not yet been announced, to issue billions of dollars in bonds through two or three deals to replace bank debt that supports investment in oil pipeline assets. Aramco Saudi Arabia.

The Washington, DC-based company’s consortium would issue bonds to replace a $ 10.5 billion core financing package that Aramco has arranged for potential bidders for a 49 percent stake, the sources said. The $ 12.4 billion deal announced last Friday gives the EIG-led group a stake in the crude oil supply company Aramco, which holds the rights to transport crude oil through Aramco’s pipeline network that extends through the world’s largest crude exporter. For 25 years.

The two sources said that the maturity date for the basic financing supporting the deal is five years, with an option to extend for one year. They added that EIG would exchange the full amount for long-term bonds through two or three bond deals. The two sources said that the first bond issuance would likely be in the first quarter of next year and that the refinancing would be completed within two years.

One of the sources said the equity stake in the $ 12.4 billion deal is $ 1.9 billion, with the remainder being primary financing. The two sources said EIG was in talks to sell part of the equity stake to Chinese investors and funds in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as a small portion to US pension funds. AIG is a Washington, DC-based investment company with investments of more than $ 34 billion in energy and related infrastructure projects around the world.

EIG did not comment more than its statement issued last week which said that the transaction is expected to close soon, in accordance with the applicable closing conditions, such as any monitoring required for the merger and the required related regulatory approvals. Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement said HSBC was the company’s financial advisor, while Latham & Watkins was the legal advisor. EIG has invested in a gas pipeline project with Shinier Energy to produce LNG and in oil and gas producer Ethon Energy and acquired a majority stake last year in Limitree Bay Ventures, an oil refinery and port in the Caribbean.