The collaboration signed in February between Aramco And Aston Martin it contained much more than just sponsorship. The oil company of Saudi Arabia, yes title sponsor of the team, has in fact an option to buy 10% of Lawrence Stroll’s team. This is what emerges from the annual accounts published by Aston Martin itself, to be precise by AMR GP Limited, the team’s operating company.

Aramco has struck a deal to become F1’s global partner in 2020 and it is too title sponsor of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Exercising the option to acquire 10% of the capital of Aston Martin would be a further decisive step for the Saudis in Formula 1. Lawrence Stroll’s company recorded a loss of 43 million pounds after tax in 2021. .