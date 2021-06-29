RIYADH (Reuters) – Three sources said that Saudi Aramco Company It has invited banks to bid for an advisory role to help finance the sale of a large minority stake in a gas pipeline, the oil giant’s second major deal in upstream and downstream activities after a $12.4 billion deal for oil pipelines.

Two sources said Aramco has already appointed Morgan Stanley as a merger and acquisition advisor, while the role of a financial advisor remains open to banks.

A source said the sale of a stake in the gas pipeline would be in line with the oil pipeline deal.

Aramco relied on a lease-and-leaseback contract to sell a 49 percent stake in the newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Company to a buyer and 25-year rights to pay fees on the oil transported by the pipelines.

Two sources told Reuters earlier that the pipeline deal was backed by a debt of nearly $11 billion that eight banks pledged to cover, to be raised later from 10 additional banks.

The sources added that Japan’s MUFG Bank had advised on financing pipeline assets and was in a strong position to take on the new role, although Aramco had not made any decision yet.

Aramco, Morgan Stanley and MUFG declined to comment.

Aramco’s $12.4 billion sale of a minority stake in its oil pipelines to a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners was its biggest deal since a record $29.4 billion initial public offering in late 2019. The deal closed on June 20.

It is expected that this deal will be financed through bonds through two or three deals, with the first deal being implemented in the first quarter of 2022. One of the sources said that the gas pipeline deal is also expected to be financed through bonds.

According to Aramco, Saudi Arabia is the sixth largest gas market in the world. Aramco’s MGS enables value creation from its portfolio of gas reservoirs, by delivering it to consumers.