(Reuters) – Saudi Aramco Gulf Operations Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Sunday with Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) to develop the joint Durra gas field, according to Saudi Arabia’s state news agency. (SPA).

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Kuwait’s Oil Minister Badr Hamed Al Mulla attended the signing ceremony in Kuwait City, according to SPA.

The project seeks to produce 300 million cubic meters of gas and 84,000 barrels of liquefied gas per day, according to Kuwait State News Agency.

(Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba)