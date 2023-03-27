Saudi Aramco signed an agreement with Chinese partners to build an oil refinery and petrochemical complex in northeastern China. The project is expected to open in 2026 to meet the country’s growing demand for fuel and petrochemicals.

The project, which is located in Panjin City, Liaoning Province, will be Aramco’s second largest investment in the refining and petrochemical field in China. It comes after the company, the world’s largest oil exporter, announced record profits in 2022 amounting to $161 billion.

State-owned Aramco said in a statement that Aramco Huajin Petrochemical Company, a joint venture, will build and operate the project, which includes a refinery with a production capacity of 300,000 barrels per day and a petrochemical plant with an annual production capacity of 1.65 million metric tons of ethylene and 2 million metric tons of paraxylene.

Panjin Industrial Group, a partner in the project, said in a statement on Sunday that the project is expected to cost 83.7 billion yuan ($12.2 billion).

Aramco said construction work on the complex will begin in the second quarter after the project receives the required administrative approvals. It added that the complex is expected to start operating at full capacity by 2026.

Aramco will supply up to 210,000 barrels per day of crude oil as feedstock for the project.

China’s state-run Norinco Group, a military equipment maker, owns 51 percent in Aramco Huajin, while Aramco and Panjin Group hold 30 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

Separately, Aramco on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with Guangdong Province in southern China to explore prospects for cooperation in sectors including energy, finance, research and innovation, according to news published on the provincial government’s website.