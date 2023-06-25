Agreements aim at building the Amiral complex, future expansion of petrochemical facilities in Saudi Arabia

Aramco and TotalEnergies signed this Saturday (June 24, 2023) EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contracts worth US$ 11 billion for the Amiral complex, a future expansion of petrochemical facilities at a refinery in Saudi Arabia.

The contract signing ceremony was held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, with Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, and Patrick Pouyanné, President and CEO of TotalEnergies.

The signing of the contracts marks the beginning of the construction of the petrochemical plant, more than 6 months after the final investment decision, in December 2022. The new complex will have one of the largest steam refineries in the Gulf, with a production capacity of 1,650 kilotons of ethylene and other industrial gases per year.

The expansion is expected to attract more than $4 billion in additional investment in industrial sectors, including carbon fibers, drilling fluids, lubricants, feed, detergents, tires and alternative parts. The companies foresee around 7,000 local direct and indirect jobs.

“This milestone opens a new page in our shared history with Aramco, which we are delighted to be associated with once again. This expansion project reinforces the exemplary relationship that our two companies have maintained for several decades in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We would like to thank the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their support throughout the development of this world-class project.”said Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies in announcement.