Aramco said in a statement on Sunday that the two companies signed an agreement to build the complex in Juli City, Fujian Province, which will include a refinery with a capacity of 320,000 barrels per day and a petrochemical cracking complex with a capacity of 1.5 million tons annually. It did not disclose the investment figure for the project.

In addition, Aramco, Sinopec and SABIC signed a memorandum of understanding to study the economic and technical feasibility of developing a new petrochemical complex to be integrated with the existing refinery in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

“These projects represent an opportunity to contribute to the modern and efficient refining, processing and marketing sector in both China and the Kingdom,” said Mohammed Al-Qahtani, senior vice president of refining, processing and marketing at Aramco.

“It also supports our long-term commitment to remain a reliable supplier of energy and chemicals to the largest economy in the Asian continent,” he added.

Aramco seeks to expand its liquid-to-chemicals capabilities to reach 4 million barrels per day by 2030.

Aramco and Sinopec operate the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company (YASREF), a 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery located in Yanbu.