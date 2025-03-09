Neither Getafe nor Atlético de Madrid would have returned home angry with a draw, until the appearance of the VAR. The controversial penalty indicated by Alderete transformed by Sorloth puts the rojiblancos advantage without deserving or looking for it, but Correa’s expulsion … It gives an extra life to the Azulón team, which finds in Arambarri, author of the agonica comeback, her hero. Those of Simeone, conformists and insuly in the game, miss the opportunity to boast to the leadership and leave Barcelona and Madrid free to punish their defeat.

Getafe:

Soria; Djené, Alderete, Sundays Duarte, Diego Rico; Terrats, Luis Milla (Juanmi, min.80), Arambarri, Coba (Bernat, min.68); Uche and Álvaro Rodríguez (Mayoral, Min.62).

Oblak; Molina (Lemar, Min.66), Lenglet, Le Normand, Galán; Giuliano, from Paul (Barrios, Min.46), Llorente, Samu Lino (Correa, Min.46); Griezmann (Gallagher, Min.69) and Julián Álvarez (Sorloth, min.58).

0-1, min.75: Sorloth, penalty. 1-1, min.88: Arambarri. 2-1, min.92: Arambarri.

CUADRA FERNÁNDEZ (C.BALAR). He expelled Corja directly (min. 88). He admonished Domingos Duarte (min.40), Alderete (min.40), Álvaro Rodríguez (min.57), Rico (min.74), Djené (min.74) and Juanmi (min.101) by the Getafe and Le Normand (min.40) already Sorloth (min.98) by Atlético de Madrid.

After days without giving signs of life, the sun makes an appearance in the south of the capital for the Madrid derby that hosts the coliseum, where the fights for life and glory meet. In the case of Atlético, the first of many that are presented to him. In spite of this, Simeone barely touches his gala eleven and the only ones that rotate are neighborhoods and slong, instead of a giménez included at the last minute in the team for some discomfort suffered by French in the warm -up.

It is the Getafe who has the clearest ideas and manages to take the encounter to his land. The mastery of the ball to the rojiblancos gives without problem, who do not know very well what to do with it. Imprecise, dubitative since the beginning of the play, without any depth. Llorente in the middle is not found, Paul’s passes occur without a recipient, Griezmann and Julián missing, Lino and Giuliano do not provide solutions … A first part for oblivion.

While it is true that defensively it is hardly suffering, it is the blue team that transmits some danger. Especially thanks to the mobility of Arambarri, the strength of Uche and Coba, which converts Nahuel Molina’s party into a crucis route. The Almeria end faces the Argentine every time he has a chance and, although his actions end nothing, his ease to leave his brand along the way is manifest.

However, the goalkeepers act as spectators. Until the best arrives, if not the only one, occasion of the first half. Milla provides with care a lateral foul and Uche contacts a header with hardly any opposition, but the Nigerian fails to give him direction or height and Oblak attacks his shot without flinching.

Simeone seeks to change the sign of the game after the break and for this I introduce to Barrios y Correa, in addition to sitting on an unknown and needy Paul of rest. Atlético, with more intention than success, still does not be able to generate anything drinkable in attack. Given this, and above all aware of the two battles that are coming, the Argentine coach withdraws Julián before the 60s to give entry to Sorloth.

The coliseum is encouraged and the blue ones try to correspond to their stands. Mayoral, who has been on the pitch for a few seconds, pursues a measured terrats center, but fails to finish off by centimeters and Oblak is done with the ball in two times. Simeone’s response to Getafe growth, betting on Lemar in his fifth participation of the season, first in the last month and a half, and sitting Griezmann for Gallagher to reduce wear to minimum. Simeone does not seem dissatisfied with the idea of ​​limiting damage and adding a point.

However, the Argentine, who has become accustomed for years to obtain great revenues through the most unsuspected changes, does it again in Getafe. A Lemar sending and a bad exit from Soria cause Alderete to have to save the goal on the line, but Cuadra Fernández, warned from the VAR, goes to check the play and indicates penalty by the hand of the Paraguayan, despite the fact that the ball comes from a rebound from his partner and the arm is used to protect himself from the crash. Sorloth, already becoming the most scorer in Atlético’s history in a campaign, does not fail from eleven meters and adds a new one from the bench.

The blueons try, but the mattress rear repels every attempt without excessive difficulties. Until Figueroa Vázquez in the Vor room again requires the field collegiate to encourage the final stretch. Cuadra Fernández reviews the excessive entrance of Correa on Djené, rectifies his initial yellow and expels the Argentine. In the next play, Arambarri takes advantage of a embroidered ball to the area to tie the match in the absence of two minutes. The ten of addition feel like a new encounter, culminated in the third when Arambarri reappears to divert a shot by Diego Rico towards Oblak’s goal. Granted by the VAR after the initially indicated off -game, the Uruguayan signs a climbing roller and leads to ecstasy to the coliseum.