There were no silver weddings. 25 matches later, Getafe broke his evil omen against Atlético de Madrid and signed an incredible comeback that catapults him away from danger, while frustrating Simeone’s, who dreamed of leaving the coliseum with the well -folded league leadership in the suitcase. The duel was undoubtedly marked by a calamitous arbitration of Cuadra Fernández, with a Figueroa Vázquez in the VAR that far from helping him more confusion applied. Valid excuse for those who want, although the reality is that Atlético’s function was certainly gray, far from what is expected of an aspiring title.

It has already begun the afternoon for the rojiblancos. With the visits of Real Madrid (Champions) and Barça (Liga) to the Metropolitan scheduled this week, Simeone chose to give rest to Giménez of Start, but the Uruguayan ended up having to dress short at the discomfort that Lenglet suffered in the warming. A mishap that accompanied a first part that will do football schools well to erase their hard drive. Locked game, null spaces and a very uncomfortable athletic and certainly obfuscated when trying to create game. A especially unacted Griezmann failed to connect between lines with his companions and Soria lived very quiet. It is not that Oblak had much more work, but it was applied successfully to Uche’s header, the best occasion until the break. Also highlight the Getafense Coba, without a doubt the best of the 22 soccer players thanks to their careers for the band in that first part.

The rojiblancos advanced with a Ridico de Var pen

The passage through changing rooms did not excessively change the panorama, confirming the bad news for Atlético with the discomfort of Paul, and no one was right to give the switch. Seen the panorama, Simeone took Julián from the field to ensure his presence against Barça since he was admonished, and put Sorgeh, who would be the protagonist later. The storm broke out in the last 20 minutes, in which popcorn machines accelerated to supply before so much demand. A seemingly innocent play, a Lemar ball to the area that between Soria and Alderete diverted, with a coup included the poor Le Normand, ended with Cuadra Fernández called to ranks to review it in the VAR, at the request of his colleague Figueroa Vázquez. The image revealed that the ball gave Alderete when he tried to protect himself from the blow with his eyes closed. A penalty as modern as ridiculous, that Sorloth sent the network after several piques Made in Getafe, who ended the bordalás expelled assistant.

Five for the end, after forgiving several yellow to Diego Rico, block did admonish Correa for a stomp but, again, the VAR called and changed the color of the card to red. The Argentine will not play against Barça. With ten, Atlético spoken and took two Arambarri mandobles that complicate their aspirations to the title. The first in 88 and the second in 90+2, after a shot of the pardon Diego Rico, already with hardly any reaction time for a rojiblanco set that had already delivered his weapons, vanished the dream of the leadership.

Technical file

2 – Getafe: Soria; Djené, Alderete, Duarte, Diego Rico; Terrats, Milla (Juanmi, Min. 80), Arambarri, Coba (Bernat, Min. 68); Uche (Mayoral, Min. 60) and Álvaro.

1.- Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Molina (Lemar, Min. 66), Le Normand, Giménez, Galán; Giuliano, Llorente, of Paul (Barrios, Min. 46), Lino (Correa, Min. 46); Julián Álvarez (Sorloth, Min. 58) and Griezmann (Gallagher, Min. 69).

Goals: 0-1, min. 75: Sorloth, penalty; 1-1, min. 89: Arambarri; 2-1, min. 92: Arambarri.

Referee: Cuadra Fernández (Balearic Committee). He showed yellow card to Le Normand (min. 39) and Sorloth (min. 98) by Atlético de Madrid, already Alderete (min. 39) and Álvaro (min. 58) by Getafe. He expelled Corja directly to Correa (min. 87).

Incidents: Party corresponding to the twenty -seventh day of LaLiga EA Sports played at the Coliseum against about 13,0000 spectators.