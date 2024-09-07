US authorities are conducting an investigation because, according to a report by a law firm, the dangerous Venezuelan transnational gang known as the Tren de Aragua has taken over a series of departments in Colorado since 2023.

According to the criteria of

The investigation, to which the media had access CBS News, indicates that the gang members managed, for the first time, absolute ownership of an apartment complex located in the city of Aurora, Colorado, over the past year.

Specifically, they refer to an area of ​​real estate located in Whispering Pines, which They took control through violent assaults, threats, murder, extortion, prostitution and heavy-handed tactics.

All of the above is part of a document created by the Denver law firm Perkins Coie which was hired to investigate how the building had come into possession by members of the Aragua Train, so they took on the task of interviewing witnesses and reviewing security video images.

In this regard, T. Markus Funk, former US Attorney, wrote in the article about the investigation: “The evidence we have reviewed indicates that Gang members are involved in flagrant violations of private property, assaults and injuries, human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, illegal possession of firearms, extortion and other criminal activities, often targeting vulnerable populations of Venezuelans and other immigrants.”

As part of the investigation, the property manager was interviewed who, despite having 15 years of experience, stated that I had never seen anything like the way the gangs took over the apartment district.

He said for example that Two gang members were arrested because they intended to kill him over an apparent late payment of rent. This happened after members of the criminal group approached him, offering their help if he gave them half of what he charged for the rents.

In fact, he shared that The Aragua Train charged rent to residents in a violent manner and stabbed one of the tenants for refusing to pay.

While those departments that were empty were used for holding parties where there were drugs and child prostitution.

Constant surveillance is currently maintained in the area, especially after a surveillance video was released in which heavily armed men can be seen breaking down the door of an apartment.

After that, the Aurora Police Department assured that they were aware of the criminal activity in the area and that They have designated a special group to combat the gang.

Gangs have taken power in some areas of the United States. Photo:iStock Share

What is the Aragua train and how does it threaten the United States?

The medium Fox News He explained that The Tren de Aragua is a gang that has its main base in Venezuela and is estimated to have around 5,000 members, many of whom are in the United States.