The Catalan independence movement continues to be entangled in its own internal battles. Consequently, Pere Aragonès will fail again today in his second attempt to be elected president of the Generalitat. The Republican leader, as happened in the vote on Friday, in the plenary session, will have the votes in favor of his party, ERC, and the nine of the CUP. A total of 42 deputies, insufficient to win by simple majority against the 61 that the opposition groups will add.

Like last Friday, Aragonès will kneel for the abstention of Junts, announced yesterday, Monday, after the party executive. The blocking of those of Carles Puigdemont to the investiture and the refusal of the formation of Oriol Junqueras to seek alternative majorities to the independence movement cause Catalonia, a month and a half after the elections, to continue without being able to form a government. Since the cessation of Quim Torra, disqualified for disobedience, the Catalan community has been without the head of the regional Executive for six months.

Once the Catalan Chamber certifies Aragonès’ second failure, the countdown to new elections will begin; elections that publicly discard the two secessionist formations, but which hovered over the negotiations. The independence movement is pressured by the fact that it has more deputies than ever (74, out of 135) and with the fact that for the first time it obtained more than 50% of the votes.

ERC rules out for the moment looking for alternative government formulas to the union of the independence forces



ERC and Junts do not agree to reissue a new coalition government, supported from outside by the CUP, but both assure that the pact is possible and even the postconvergents trusted that it will not be necessary to exhaust the period of two months to unblock the talks. They no longer speak of “weeks”, but of “days.”

The priority today is to rebuild mutual trust. Junts claims a bicephaly, in which ERC would lead the Government and Puigdemont, the ‘procés’. Esquerra refuses. The postconvergents are suspicious of their partners and ask for guarantees that the Republicans will not have as the only objective of the legislature to corner them to seize hegemony in sovereignty. The struggle they have been facing dog-face since 2015.

The parties have two months, starting from last Friday, to reach an agreement before calling automatic elections.



ERC believes that there are no “insurmountable obstacles” between the two formations and that only a few “fringes” separate them. And he considers that he has already fulfilled the first part of the pact, which was to vote in favor of the election of Laura Borràs as president of the Parliament and that now the one who has to fulfill his part is JxCat investing Aragonès. The junteros, on the other hand, consider that they still have to close the most important thing: the independence strategy, the government plan, its structure and the distribution of functions.

Double-headed steering



They also clash over the role to be played by the Council for the Republic, led by Carles Puigdemont, and which this Monday opened to introduce changes and reformulate its governance. The former president claims a central role in the command post of the new secessionist general staff. The other big stumbling block is Madrid. Junts demands unity of independence action in Congress, while Republicans prefer to set their own profile, as up to now in which they have advocated facilitating Spanish governance. This discrepancy is transferred to the dialogue table. It is ERC’s bet to find a solution to the Catalan question. The agreement signed between Esquerra and the CUP, which has provoked an attack of jealousy among the postconvergents, gives two years of margin for dialogue with the Government. If in that time there is no progress, republicans and anti-capitalists pledge to prepare for a new “democratic onslaught” against the state, preferably in the form of a referendum. Aragonès, who promised to submit to a motion of confidence in the middle of the legislature, avoided in his inauguration speech talking about deadlines in the dialogue with Moncloa and did not specify his sovereign roadmap. Today could give more clues. Junts press with the unilateral way.

As soon as Laura Borràs opens a new round of contacts to propose a new candidate, after the failure in the first plenary session of Aragonès, the Socialists will try again with Salvador Illa as an alternative. Your choice, in any case, is unfeasible.