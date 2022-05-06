A few hours before coinciding in an act with the President of the Government, Pere Aragonès has increased the pressure on Pedro Sánchez so that he gives explanations about the espionage to the independence movement and so that he assumes responsibilities in the form of dismissals. We are in a “situation of deteriorating relations with the Government that we have not seen for a long time”, he stated in an interview on Catalunya Ràdio.

Aragonès has reiterated the ultimatum to the President of the Government, but still does not break formally. If Sánchez does not give public explanations, does not authorize the declassification of judicial authorizations to spy on him, does not promote an investigation commission and does not assume responsibilities, in the form of dismissals, both of the director of the CNI and the Minister of Defense, Aragonès has warned that ERC “will make the appropriate decisions”. Confidence with the government is “broken” and “zero”, he said. “The situation is getting worse,” he insisted. “It is evident that what is happening is taking stability away” from the Spanish legislature, he has threatened, but without breaking completely and leaving the door open to maintain the channels of dialogue. Aragonès has asked Sánchez to “publicly explain” who ordered to spy on him and to guarantee that this wiretapping does not continue to be done. In his opinion, the CNI goes free. “We are equated with jihadists,” he has denounced.

Meeting with Sanchez



Sánchez and Aragonès will coincide this Friday at 11:30 at the closing ceremony in Barcelona of the annual meeting of the Círculo de Economía, in which the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be awarded a prize. The Palau de la Generalitat has been demanding a meeting between Sánchez and Aragonès for days and the visit of the President of the Government to the Catalan capital was pointed out as a good opportunity for the meeting, but Aragonès has specified that “the meeting is not planned”. In principle, Aragonès will attend the conference that the President of the Government will give in the days of the Circle. Both will be seen together with Von der Leyen and the most distinguished of the Catalan business community a day after the appearance of the director of the CNI in the commission of official secrets, in which he admitted the intervention of the cell phone with judicial authority to 18 pro-independence leaders, among them the president of the Generalitat, vice president when he was spied on. Aragonès reacted strongly yesterday.

The Republican leader, through a note issued by the Palau de la Generalitat, warned Pedro Sánchez that the intervention of the director of the CNI “increases the seriousness” of the espionage case and warned him that the assumption of responsibilities is “urgent » and «unpostponable». “We are facing a flagrant violation of the right to privacy, political and institutional participation, both of the people spied on and of all those who have been related,” denounced the head of the Catalan Executive. Aragonès demanded that the judicial authorization be immediately declassified in order to know the motivations for the espionage and to be able to exercise the right of defense and summons Pedro Sánchez to give a “response at the highest level” on this issue, as well as to know “who gave his political authorization And who was aware? The fact that the Government announced that Sánchez and Robles have been affected by espionage has not reduced the pressure or criticism from the Government, since they believe that they are two different issues. The Government and ERC warn that the Spanish legislature is in danger. Gabriel Rufián warned the Government that the legislature is being “charged”, while Pere Aragonès warned that it is “dynamiting” the path of dialogue. Esquerra, together with Junts and the CUP, voted last week against the Executive’s anti-crisis decree as “first notice.”

At the same time as Sánchez’s conference at the Círculo de Economía, before the eyes of Aragonès, the independence movement has called a demonstration, near the hotel where the event is being held. ERC, Junts, the CUP and Òmnium Cultural have announced a “concentration of the victims of catalangate” to “protest the opacity and immobility of the Spanish State three weeks after the outbreak of the espionage case”. The protest is carried out “on the occasion of the visit” of the Spanish president to participate in the Conference of the Circle of Economy.