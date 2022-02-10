The Department of the Interior of the Generalitat -governed by ERC- has decided to put an end to the daily cuts carried out by very few dozens of independence activists in the Meridiana de Barcelona. As of next Saturday, Interior authorizes the demonstration but only on the pedestrian square located in front of the Sant Andreu Renfe station and not cutting the Meridiana road with the Fabra i Puig promenade.

Since the conviction was made public, in October 2019, a few dozen people – who formed the Meridiana Resisteix collective – have been gathering in the Meridiana daily (with the exception of a few days at the beginning of the pandemic). ) and cut this artery to and from the city causing circulatory chaos and damage to neighbors and merchants. Despite the inconvenience, political leaders such as the President of Parliament herself, Laura Borràs, have come out in support of these protests and have confronted Mossos and protesters from constitutionalist groups calling for an end to the cuts.

After the Barcelona City Council, with reports from the Guardia Urbana, the Interior has been asked on several occasions to put an end to this protest. The General Directorate of Security Administration of the Department of the Interior has agreed this Thursday on the change of venue and has communicated it to the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), which is the one who called the protest daily.

The proposal for an alternative location proposed by the Generalitat aims to “make the right of demonstration compatible with the least possible inconvenience to neighbors and merchants.” From the Interior they also assure that this decision is intended to “reduce tension” since the place was becoming a point of confrontation between independentists and protesters of other political colors.

For his part, the Deputy Mayor for Security, Albert Batlle, published a tweet celebrating the decision: “After 30 months of cuts and incivility in Meridiana and Fabra i Puig, the Government responds to the call of neighbors, merchants and commercial hubs ”. For its part, the ANC has issued a statement in which it denounces that “Interior wants to limit as much as possible the result of a fair protest protected by fundamental rights.” The independence entity asks the Government to protect the protest instead of “limiting” it.