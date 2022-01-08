The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, again pressured Pedro Sánchez this Saturday to call off the next meeting of the dialogue table and set a date. The President of the Government, during his appearance to take stock of the year, prioritized the recovery and fight against the covid to the celebration of the meeting with the regional Executive. The Government did not feel good about the delay and insisted that the appointment should be set for the beginning of the year.

Aragonès now demands a “concrete calendar” and sets the meeting for the “next few weeks.” At first, it was scheduled for January, although the Government already admit that it could be delayed for February or even March. “Apart from the confidence that must be given in any negotiation process, this must be accompanied by concretions in the calendar,” said the president in Granollers (Barcelona). «There is no time to lose in the search for solutions to the conflict. There is no time to lose to find a democratic solution that allows the Catalans to decide their political future, “he concluded.

Junts’ role



Aragonès is paying special attention to this next meeting. In two ways: one internal and the other external. In the first, the appointment will clear up the question about what role Junts wants to play in the conversations. Those from Puigdemont tried to boycott the previous meeting and excluded themselves, setting conditions to attend, which neither Sánchez nor Aragonès accepted. If they remain in their thirteen, the president of the Generalitat could be forced to make a far-reaching decision that would affect the governing coalition and the future of the legislature. The break-up of the de facto couple was already contemplated after the first sit-in of the post-convergents.

With regard to the external, the Government proposes that in the next meeting progress will already be seen that will allow some hope that this year could be “tangible results.”

On December 26, Pere Aragonès warned the Government that it will seek “alternatives”, that is, it could resume the unilateral path, if the table does not advance.