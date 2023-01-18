The Government of the Generalitat has lost its plans. Pere Aragonès’s forecasts for the approval of the budgets have fallen on deaf ears and the weakness of the messages calling for calm that, for a month and a half, have been transmitting the President and his closest associates. January has already spent more than half a calendar and there is no green light for the accounts. The amber is not even glimpsed, points out the PSC. The spokeswoman for the Generalitat, who stated in December that the agreement was not far away, announced at the beginning of the year that approval was a “matter of days.” This Tuesday she argued that the work on the B40 in El Vallès, also known as Cuarto Cinturón, is “the only” point of shock. The PSC denies it and says that the list is longer.

Esquerra’s attempt to seat Aragonès and Salvador Illa at the same table last weekend sought to have a photo of the final agreement, but the one and a half hour meeting ended without a handshake. The negotiators of the Government and those of the PSC carry out continuous meetings that give disparate results, depending on who values ​​them. The Government has repeated since the beginning of December that the pact is very close, but the PSC cools expectations.

For the first time, the spokeswoman for the Generalitat Patrícia Plaja specified on Tuesday where the negotiations are stuck: the B40. And she added that the Government has sent the PSC a proposal to reach a consensus on this issue. “Now we need to see if there is a will or if we are wasting time,” she said.

The Fourth Belt is an infrastructure that raises blisters in Esquerra, and above all finds a fervent opponent in Juli Fernàndez, Territory Councilor and former mayor of Sabadell. It is a high-capacity highway to oxygenate the traffic in the Vallès, highly demanded in the areas of Sabadell and Terrassa, but which entails an environmental injury.

Aragonès and his councilors have already agreed to pave the way for the Hard Rock mega-tourist and casino complex in Salou and modulate their frontal opposition to the expansion of Barcelona El Prat airport. The Generalitat says that his position is based on “technical criteria” and points out that it does not fall “in any contradiction” with what he has defended up to now.

The stopper resists in the Fourth Belt and the apparent optimism of the Government contrasts with the position of the PSC, which insisted that there has been no significant progress to support the budget. “We do not want to continue making the partridge dizzy,” the deputy Alícia Romero illustrated this Tuesday, who asked the Executive for specificity. “We are where we were; The sooner the better; but look for other support”, said the spokeswoman who refused to set deadlines and denied that the negotiations are stuck only in the Ronda del Vallès as the Government points out. She alluded, for example, to the suppression of the universal basic income pilot office, the freezing of the delegations abroad or the 100 million to invest in the shock plan of waiting lists.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Marta Vilalta, ERC spokesperson, accused the Socialists on Monday of subjecting them to a “sort of blackmail” rejected outright by Romero. “We do not do it: we put our conditions to approve the budgets. They have 33 seats, no matter how much they see 65 when they look in the mirror, ”said the socialist, pointing out the legitimacy of each force, including Junts and the commons, setting their conditions to settle the accounts. “With 33 seats, the Government has to give in if they want to reach an agreement. What cannot be is that he does not accept the conditions of anyone except those of the small group. If there are no budgets, it is because the Government has not yielded to anyone. ERC has to take a reality check and decide if they want to approve them and with whom. The work of seduction corresponds to him ”, she affirmed, claiming the need to expand the airport runway so that, for example, the one in Turin or Milan does not pass in front of Barcelona.

If the agreement between ERC and the PSC is difficult, with Junts it already seems like the triple somersault. Junts shares the diagnosis of the PSC by maintaining that it is a negotiation to use because ERC has lost the support of 41 of the investiture deputies and is not in a pre-eminent situation to agree. The Government has prioritized the negotiation with the Socialists -almost 20 meetings- and since December 22 it has only had two with Junts. “They say that we are priority partners but the first thing they do is agree with the commons,” described Jordi Turull, general secretary, who maintained that ERC has not done a thorough reading of why they left the Government. “They think it was a tantrum,” he said. “We want to know if they want to direct the Government for what was voted for (the process) or leave it be.

The point is that the package of measures that Junts is demanding are partly incompatible with the agreement that the Government closed with the commons, who usually remember that ERC needs 68 votes, that is, two parties, to agree. The measures are a tax reduction for the middle classes and begin to review the inheritance tax or set aid for the concerted school. Junts agrees with the PSC on large projects and defends Hard Rock as an alternative to petrochemicals. “If we want to replace those industries we have to do something else. It is not about making a country of gamblers but about an offer that is not seasonal, ”says the party. The common ones, meanwhile, are waiting but Jéssica Albiach maintains that she has the commitment of Pere Aragonès that there will not be a single euro for large projects. “I have a budget agreement, not a stability agreement,” she warned.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter